University College Cork (UCC) has today (Tuesday, October 17) announced the appointment of Dr. William Burchill as FBD lecturer in sustainable agriculture (Soil Science).

The soil sustainability expert will teach both undergraduate and postgraduate agricultural science students about the link between soil science and sustainable agricultural practices.

The appointment has been supported by the FBD Trust, and its board of directors visited UCC recently to officially launch the new position.

Dr. Burchill said that the reputation of agricultural science at UCC has “gained enormous momentum” since it was established.

“I’m delighted to be joining the team and very thankful for the support of the FBD Trust,” Dr. Burchill said.

“I believe that my farming background, coupled with my research experience in nitrogen cycling and nutrient management, as well as my time in knowledge transfer services, will add great value to this position and I look forward to contributing to the further development of the agricultural science programmes of education and research in UCC,” he said.

Prof. Frank Buckley, head of agricultural science at UCC, also thanked FBD Trust for its support and wished Dr. Burchill well in his new role.

Prof. Buckley said:

“William brings a wealth of knowledge in soil science and his experience will greatly enhance our undergraduate degree programme, our postgraduate teaching, and will allow us to develop an exciting state-of-the-art programme of research.

“Our graduates, over time, will assume leadership roles across the agri-food sector and will be instrumental in safeguarding the future success of our pasture-based ruminant production systems in Ireland.

“This extremely important position will accelerate our potential to build critical mass, collaborate nationally and internationally, and leverage significant external research funding,” he said.

Micheal Berkery, chairman of FBD Trust, added: “Soil science is the foundation stone from which we need to build the sustainability of our agri-food sector and we are excited to support the ambitious education, research, and development plans of the agricultural science team at UCC.”