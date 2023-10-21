Social Farming Ireland is seeing continued growth in demand for and commissioning of social farming, according to Helen Doherty, national coordinator, after five farms recently opened their gates for an awareness week.

“There has been growth in the funding to support people’s choices to engage in social farming to improve their health and well-being,” she said.

“More farmers are seeing social farming as a real diversification opportunity that can bring an income onto the farm as part of a multifunctional farm.”

All counties now have a social farm but more farms are needed in many areas, Helen explained.

“We now have close to 150 farms in our network which continues to grow to meet the demand for support for people on ordinary farms,” she added.

Aisling Moroney, Social Farming Policy Officer added:

“There was significant interest from potential new social farmers who engaged enthusiastically with staff and existing social farmers at the five Social Farming Ireland open days and had lots of questions about it.

“For some, this will turn out to have been the first step on their journey towards becoming social farmers.” SoFI regional development officer, Eadaoin O’Connell addresses the crowd at Louise O’Mahony’s farm near Carrigaline

The weather may have been variable, but the welcome and atmosphere was unfailingly warm at the five social farms that opened their gates for Social Farming Awareness Week 2023 at farms in Cork, Kilkenny, Mayo, Wicklow and Sligo,

Social Farming Ireland held the series of open days to showcase what social farming is all about right where it happens, week in and week out, on over 140 social farms throughout the country.

“Social farming is about providing opportunities and activities on ordinary family farms as a form of social support,” Helen continued.

“People go to the farm, usually one day per week, and get to be part of whatever is happening that day, with huge benefits and real outcomes across multiple dimensions of health and well-being.

“Our social farms are both ordinary and extraordinary places. They provide such huge variety and choice for people regardless of their interests or capacities.

“People can get involved in every kind of activity, from caring for animals to walking the land to growing food from seed to harvest to maintenance activities like scraping the yard or power washing, to cooking in the farm kitchen,” the national coordinator said.

She remarked that every social farm is different and every person who comes to a social farm is an individual.

“It is that flexibility and ability to adapt to the goals which people have for themselves that makes social farming special,” she explained.

“And running through it all of course is the most important aspect of all, the social connection, the friendship and the fun that exists between the participants, the farmer and farm family,” Helen said. Meeting the animals at Galway’s social farm, Thomastown, Kilkenny

All of this and more was clearly in evidence during the whirlwind week of activity where over 300 people visited the five social farms showcased.

“It was clear from both the numbers attending and the very wide range of people and groups present that interest in, and understanding of, social farming is growing but also reaching into new sectors all the time,” the national coordinator continued.

At Louise O’Mahony’s farm near Carrigaline, Cork, were three men accessing supports from the Simon Community in Cork city.

They were the first to step forward and help feed the goats, sheep and horses on a walk through the farm which one of the men described as being ‘ like a little bit of heaven.’

“They are very keen to take part in social farming, something which Social Farming Ireland will now work with them on and with the Simon Community to make happen,” Helen said.

Meanwhile at Violet and Stephen Kavanagh’s farm in the Wicklow mountains, a group of 16 Transition Year students travelled from Good Counsel College, New Ross, Wexford.

Their teacher, Kieran Barron is an advocate of social farming and has been teaching the boys about the concept, with the opportunity to visit a farm the culmination of their learning.

“They were among the large crowd who sang a hearty Happy Birthday to Seamus, one of the attendees who happened to be celebrating his 21st birthday on the day,” Helen added.

“Needless to say, there was also cake and candles. A visit to the polytunnel and Violet’s cosy crafting room were also highlights, as was the walk between showers to meet Bella and the rest of the flock of 78 sheep,” the national coordinator said. Mayo social farmers Vivian and Alan Woods with participant and speaker Killian Corr

The opportunity to meet an even greater variety of animals presented itself to those who visited Galway’s farm in Kilkenny.

Richard and Aine have a diverse organic farm near Thomastown and along with their sons, introduced visitors to their pigs, horses, rare breed native Irish cattle and an alpaca.

Among the contributors on the day was Michael, a social farming participant whose presence and enthusiasm brought such joy to the farm that Aine was moved to say after he spoke: “Every farm should have a Michael.”

The contribution and the value that participants can bring to the farm was also emphasised at the open day on the farm of Gerald, Kelly and Michael Doherty near Bunninadden, Co Sligo.

Kelly’s son was only three-weeks-old when the family began social farming and he often goes along with them as they carry out activities with participants.

Gerald shared a story of how one participant went away one week off his own bat and made a playlist of the kind of music Kelly said that her little boy enjoyed, which they then played while they worked alongside one another the following week.

This kind of easy family feeling is very difficult to replicate in almost any other setting, noted Ann McEleney, a community connector with the HSE Sligo/Leitrim Disability Service who has been working with Social Farming Ireland since 2017.

Ann explained how she had tried many different things with her clients such as petting farms, zoos, community gardens, vintage shows and many other things but there was never the same connection as was created on social farms.

“They really do enjoy it. They love getting out on their social farming days,” she said.

Over on Alan and Vivian Woods’ farm on the shores of Lough Conn in Co. Mayo, there was a strong emphasis on the mutual benefits of social farming.

Killian, a participant from Western Care, spoke about the wonderful time he has helping Alan and Vivian on the farm.

Vivian noted that social farming has also made a real difference to their lives, giving them an appreciation of what they have, forcing them to slow down on their busy dairy farm and helping them to see their farm with fresh eyes.

Sabina Trench, CEO of South West Mayo Development Company, reflected on what a special and thoughtful group of people social farmers are, but also on the broader rural development benefits associated with social farming from the perspective of a development company. Social farmers Tommy Earley and Peadar Conway at Quarryfield Farm Social Farming Open Day

Social Farming Awareness Week through the five open days, Helen said, highlighted yet again what an amazing innovation social farming is in both farming and in health and social care.

“It is a true win-win-win initiative, bringing multiple benefits to participants, to farm households and rural communities and service providers,” she said.

“The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has recognised this and has funded and otherwise continued to support the development of social farming since 2017 in a variety of ways, including providing funding for the development of a national social farming network.”

Recent weeks saw the announcement from the department to extend the funding for another year.

Leitrim Development Company, based in Drumshanbo, holds the contract for the development of the network known as Social Farming Ireland, but collaborates with three other local development companies to achieve national reach across four regional hubs.

These hubs are based at West Limerick Resources Ltd. (Southwest); Waterford LEADER Partnership Co. (Southeast); South West Mayo Development Co. (West); and Leitrim Development Co. (Border, Midlands and East).

Further information on social farming is available by calling the national office on 071-9641772 or checking out the Social Farming Ireland website.