The government has launched a €500,000 programme to support rural digital initiatives, such as smart farming and connectivity projects.

Launching the Digital Innovation Programme 2021, Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys said that grants of up to €200,000 will be provided to local authority-led digital and telecommunications projects.

Under the previous 2018 programme, funded projects included:

Report/survey on precision farming in Co. Tipperary;

Rural working hubs in Co. Roscommon;

Free public WiFi for the Grand Canal Greenway in Co. Offaly;

Upgrading of traffic signals communications infrastructure in Co. Kildare;

Cemetery records digitisation in Co. Westmeath.

Minister Humphreys said she is keen to see “more of the same”.

Smart farming, connectivity…

“I want to see creative solutions to common rural challenges, be that connectivity in isolated areas, smart farming, next generation public services or digitally-enhanced tourism,” the minister added.

This year’s programme has a specific focus on collaboration, “whether between local authorities or between local authorities and third parties, such as social enterprises or educational institutions”.

The deadline for applications is 4:00p.m on July 23.

Rural development policy

In March, the government launched a new five-year rural development policy – Our Rural Future – in which remote working and remote digital connectivity play a significant part.

Some of the main aims of the policy include: attracting remote workers to rural communities; revitalising town centres; and broadband roll-out.

The plan is being called “the most ambitious and transformational policy for rural development in decades”.

The policy includes 150 commitments across government.

High-speed broadband throughout the country is targeted, in order to “ensure equality of access to digital services and support the diversification of rural economies and jobs through digital technologies”.

The government said it is aiming to “bridge the gap in urban-rural connectivity and enable rural businesses, particularly small and micro enterprises, to trade online and broaden their customer base”.

The government also committed to “investing significantly” in remote working infrastructure, with the aim of allowing people to “live in rural communities while following their career ambitions”.