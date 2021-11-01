At this point and especially with the dry weather earlier this month, all slurry tanks should now be empty to give enough storage space, i.e. 22 weeks.

Thoughts will now turn to feeding livestock during the winter housing period. Speaking to many farmers recently, the main topic of conversation centres around the cost of both feed and fertiliser, which are currently at unsustainable levels.

Agri-King Ltd. is focused on farm management as a whole process, which is driven by maximising forage quality and intakes, therefore reducing unnecessary over-feeding of bought-in concentrates.

Because Agri-King is a company focused on real-time nutrition backed by state-of-the art analysis, it is firmly in the ‘driving seat’ of processing farm manures into an environmentally sustainable nutrient source, which can dramatically reduce purchased fertiliser costs.

It is a slurry digestant product designed for farm slurry tanks, lagoons, and slurry stores.

The science behind Slurry +

The complex combination of ground breaking aerobic bacteria and enzymes works effectively on breaking down anaerobic bacteria that are found in slurry. Before

After

It’s the anaerobic bacteria that are largely responsible for the emissions of gases such as ammonia (NH3) and hydrogen sulphide (H2S), which are known for the production of the unpleasant smells experienced during agitation and spreading.

Harnessing the smell also goes a long way to capturing nutrients lost via ammonia volatilisation.

Advertisement

The application of a predigested slurry also reduces the threat of grass crops taking up higher than desired levels of iron and aluminium, which can be transferred into the silage to be fed.

High levels of such antagonist metals have a negative impact on energy transfer in ruminant nutrition, often locking up essential minerals such as copper and manganese, and therefore requiring a higher level of antioxidants to be fed to combat the issue.

Of course wet compacted soils and lower soil pH levels also add to this issue and therefore all round grassland agronomy should be improved.

Nutritional focus

Because Agri-King is a nutrition-focused company, it is now in a position to complete a missing link with Slurry + and help farming businesses to farm more profitably, while incorporating the health and welfare of the livestock farmers care for.

For as little as €90 you can treat over 100,000 gallons of slurry effectively reducing fertiliser costs on-farm for the coming spring of 2022.

The additional benefits of Slurry + is the breakdown of long-term solid deposits in hard-to-mix tanks, and the ability to provide that 22-week or longer storage period. Tanks require less mixing and therefore pumping out time is reduced.

Why use Slurry +?

Less agitation time;

Less ammonia;

Easier to pump;

Reduced solids;

Easy to use.

Slurry + can benefit on-farm profitability in many ways (see table below). Features Benefits Multi-enzyme blend Rapid breakdown of slurry solids and

undigested substances (i.e. fibres,

starches) Enzyme-producing

microorganisms Continued decomposition of

slurry solids in tanks, lagoons and

slurry stores Viable microorganisms Increase slurry solid decomposition

and reduce commonly associated

obnoxious odours (i.e. ammonia) Data: Agri-King

Using Slurry + makes sense. Contact your local Agri-King area manager to discuss making your business more profitable and reducing costs this winter.

Find your local Agri-King area manager in the list below:

Matt Tungate: 07554-401457 – Donegal and Derry;

John Steen: 07795673003 – Antrim;

Robert Kinnear: 07881-315059 – Fermanagh and Tyrone;

Alan Lockhart: 07813-857618 – Armagh and Down;

Séamus Brady: 086-0432700 – Cavan and Monaghan;

Claire Costello: 0877663921 Mayo, Galway and Sligo;

Nicholas Leen: 087-9228000 – Kerry and Clare;

Michael O’Neill: 087-2436612 – Limerick, South Tipperary and West Cork;

Stephen Hughes: 086-7013463 – Wexford and Wicklow;

Gerard Dunne: 086-8529955 – Kilkenny, Carlow and North Tipperary;

Kevin McWey: 086-7916250 – Laois, Offaly and Kildare;

Alan Walker: 087-9877742 – Roscommon, Westmeath, Meath, and Louth;

James Cunningham: 087 4174287 – East Cork, Waterford and all other areas.

Download Our Free App