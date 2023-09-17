The closed period for slurry spreading is around two weeks away, with the final day for spreading slurry in 2023 being September 30.

The official closed period beings on October 1, which is two weeks earlier than precious years.

In recent years, the closed period has begun on October 15, and runs until January 12, for Zone A; January 15, for Zone B; and January 31 for Zone C.

This means that farmers need to put a plan in place to ensure that they empty their tanks.

Buffer zones

But as we head into the final two weeks of the open season, farmers are reminded that the buffer zones for surface water doubles.

During the first and final two weeks of the open season of slurry, the buffer zone is increased to 10m from 5m.

This means that farmers that have surface water on/or bordering their land are required to double the buffer zone.

But it is also important to ensure that conditions are suitable for slurry spreading.

Under the nitrates regulations, slurry must not be spread when:

The land is waterlogged;

The land is flooded or likely to flood;

Heavy rain is forecast within 48 hours (regard to weather forecasts issued by Met Éireann);

The ground slopes steeply and there is a risk of water pollution having regard to factors such as surface run-off pathways, the presence of land drains, the absence of hedgerows to mitigate surface flow, soil condition and ground cover.

Slurry

As we enter the final couple of weeks of slurry spreading it is important that you don’t just empty the tanks and not think about where it is being spread.

You should be using this slurry to target parts of the farm that need it the most and where you are going to get the best return.

Slurry is a valuable resource on farms and should be used in such a way that you make the best use of the nutrients that are contained within it.

It is important that farmers remember to keep safety in mind when spreading slurry.

Safety guidelines when spreading slurry:

Agitate on windy days;

Remove all livestock and control pets;

Open all doors and control access;

Agitate/ventilate and stay away for 30 minutes;

Work upwind at all times;

Do not enter tanks – even when empty;

Keep tank openings secure at all times;

If possible, avoid agitating alone.

Farming can be dangerous but measures can be taken to reduce the risk posed to farmers.