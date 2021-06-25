A slow start to the beginning of the year saw EU agri-food trade in January-March 2021 (exports plus imports) reach a value of €75.8 billion. That is 4% less than the same period in 2020.

However, a sharp increase was recorded in March when compared to February figures.

Agri-food trade statistics from the European Commission show that EU exports decreased by 0.9% compared to the corresponding period in 2020, reaching €46.4 billion.

EU imports attained €29.3 billion, 8.1% less than in the first quarter of 2020.

However, the value for EU exports in March 2021 rose by 20% compared to the previous month.

Similarly, EU imports increased in value by 24% in March compared to the previous month.

For January-March 2021, the EU export values fell most to the UK (down by €1,079 million), when compared with the same period in 2020.

Still, EU monthly exports have progressively increased since the end of the transition period.

The value of EU exports to the UK were 27% higher in March 2021, compared to the previous month, and 1.3% higher than in March 2020.

Other destinations, for which the value of EU agri-food exports fell most since January 2021 compared to the same quarter last year are: Egypt, Japan, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The highest increases in January-March 2021 in the EU export values were recorded for China, increasing by €914 million.

This continued to be primarily driven by an increase in the EU exports in value of pig meat, coarse grains and rapeseed and sunflower oils.

Switzerland follows with EU exports increasing by €169 million.

Other destinations for which the value of EU agri-food exports increased most in the first quarter of 2021 are Norway, Chile and Libya.

In terms of product categories, the highest increases were noted for exports of pig meat; rapeseed and sunflower oils; wine; raw hides; skins and fur skins; and cut flowers and plants.

The EU imports value increased most for oilcakes, soya beans and roasted coffee and tea.