The official launch of the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders annual herd competition, took place recently at competition sponsor, Dairymaster‘s global headquarters in Causeway, Co. Kerry.

The annual competition aims to promote good production and conformation in Holstein Friesian herds and competition organisers are calling for entries before the July 2 closing date.

There are two categories, spring and autumn, which are subdivided into senior, intermediate, junior and new entrants’ sections with prizes for first, second and third in each category.

Prizes include:

Best overall cow based on kilogrammes of protein production;

Highest herd percentage protein;

Lifetime production cow;

Highest conformation herd and production herd;

Lowest somatic cell count;

Best overall heifer, junior cow and senior cow;

Highest overall EBI herd;

Cow families;

Pure Friesian class.

The Dairymaster Perpetual Cup will be awarded for the overall best cow/heifer between spring and autumn herds, with the awards night, open evening and stock judging competition taking place at a later stage, when suitable to do so.

Chairman of this year’s event, Leo O’ Connor said:

“I would like to sincerely thank Dairymaster for its continued support of the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders herds competition. It is very much appreciated every year, and this wouldn’t be possible without their sponsorship.

“We are delighted to see that the herds competition is continuing to grow each year with our new entrants’ category being a huge success last year.”

Commenting, John Harty, CEO, Dairymaster said:



“We are delighted to support the competition once again, it’s rewarding for those in the competition to get acknowledged for their work. The cup and trophies mean a lot, however, to be involved in this prestigious competition is a win in itself.

“The last 18 months have shown the strong industry we are all part of and it’s great to see the positive difference we make on farms everyday.”

Judging commenced on June 19 by Robert Helen and John O’ Callaghan.

Closing date for entries is Friday, July 2 and the competition is open to pedigree herds.

All entries are to be sent to Geraldine Harty, Herds Competition coordinator, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry.