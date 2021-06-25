President of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Tim Cullinan, will attend a farm protest in Brussels this morning (Friday, June 25) to highlight the dangers for farming in EU proposals, as the latest Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) trilogue continues.

The protest is organised by Copa-Cogeca, of which Tim Cullinan is the first vice-president, and the Belgian farmers’ groups la Fédération Wallonne de l’Agriculture and Boerenbond.

The protest action will focus on “CAP; Farm to Fork; Biodiversity Strategy; trade policy – the domino effect that will crush EU farmers”.

IFA president to join protest

Cullinan said: “A cohort of farmers, many of whom are our most productive farmers, are being hit with huge cuts under the CAP.

“In addition, climate proposals contained in the Green Deal could result in huge additional regulation being imposed on the same group of farmers.

“The EU policies, and those of our own government, will have a very negative impact on these farmers and will make them unviable,” Cullinan added.

According to the Teagasc National Farm survey, only one-third of farmers in Ireland are viable.

“Farmers want to work on climate action, but there has to be real engagement. Setting targets without any regard for the consequences won’t work,” Cullinan concluded.

CAP negotiations

This ‘trilogue’ between negotiators from the Council of the EU (council of agriculture ministers), the European Parliament and the European Commission continues today.

The negotiations are being facilitated by the EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski who has said that a compromise is “very close”.

It’s understood agreement has been reached regarding some of the most contentious issues such as convergence and eco schemes, but formal details have not yet emerged.

It’s hoped the negotiations will be finalised before the Portuguese presidency of the Council of the EU ends next Wednesday (June 30).

Copa Cogeca

Copa and Cogeca are the united voice of farmers and agri-cooperatives in the EU.

The grouping wants to ensure that EU agriculture is sustainable, innovative and competitive, while guaranteeing food security for 500 million people throughout Europe.

Copa represents over 22 million farmers and their family members, while Cogeca represents the interests of 22,000 agri-cooperatives.