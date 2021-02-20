Slight improvement seen in the trade at Carrigallen Mart’s sheep sale

Helen Kells, the mart manager of Carrigallen Mart, reported a slightly improved trade for hoggets at Monday’s sale (February 15).

She said that numbers remain consistent week-on-week and that prices are holding well and were improved in cases on Monday.

Looking at the trade, Helen said that lambs in the 46-48kg weight bracket sold from upwards of €135/head, with hoggets in the 46-54kg range selling from €135/head up to a tops of €147/head.

Furthermore, hoggets weighing from 40kg up to 45kg traded from €114/head up to €135/head.

Stores under 40kg were met with a good demand, with some of those nice quality stores making near, and over in some cases, €3.00/kg. The higher prices were in many cases seen for ewe lambs. Hoggets weighing between 34kg and 39kg made as far back as €94/head and sold up to €118/head.

Sample prices: 

  • 12 weighing 54.5kg sold for €147/head or €2.69/kg;
  • Two weighing 56kg sold for €144/head or €2.57/kg;
  • 15 weighing 42kg sold for €121/head or €2.88/kg;
  • Seven weighing 39kg sold for €116/head or €2.97/kg;
  • 12 weighing 36.7kg sold for €118/head or €3.21/kg.

Lastly, looking at the trade for cull ewes, stores started from €70/head, while heavy cull ewes sold up to a high of €125/head.

