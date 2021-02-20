36ac Laois residential farm is new to market

A circa 36ac residential farm at Cashel, Ballyroan, Co. Laois, with what the selling agent describes as ‘quality grassland’ is new to the market.

“Cashel farm is a picture postcard residential holding on 36ac. of quality grassland in Ballyroan village, just 10 minutes from Portlaoise, Abbeyleix and the M7,” said selling agent, John Dunne of Hume Auctioneers, Portlaoise.

The four bedroom house would make an ideal project for someone keen to put their own stamp on a dwelling as it is in need of total modernisation. Set on 0.43ac, it includes a large lofted garage with extra storeroom.

1 parcel

“The land extends to 36.8ac of quality grassland, enjoying an elevated setting with panoramic views over the surrounding countryside,” the agent said.

The farmyard with its own separate road frontage and entrance incorporates a large concreted yard with a three-span hay shed, silage pit and various outhouses.

“The land is in one parcel and is in three distinct fields, well fenced and well defined,” said John.

Known for its strong community spirit, Ballyroan is an attractive village with a primary school, deli and convenience store and pubs. Local facilities include: a community centre; church; and GAA club.

“Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Heywood secondary school and the M7 are all within 10 minutes’ drive, the agent said.

It is a timely reminder that in 2006, Pass farm in Cullenagh, just a couple of miles away, hit national headlines for selling at €62,500/ac, breaking all records. With Cashel farm being offered at in or around €10,000/ac, significant value appears to be on the table.

The guide price is:

Lot 1, house on 0.43ac – offers in excess of €140,000;

Lot 2: Yard, sheds and land on 36.4ac – €360,000; and

The entire: Offers in excess of €500,000.