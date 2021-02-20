Status Yellow wind warning in place for the afternoon
A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Ireland until 6:00pm today (Saturday, February 20).
There is also a risk of coastal flooding where winds are onshore.
There will be outbreaks of rain this afternoon, which will be heavy at times.
South to southwest winds will pick up mostly fresh to strong and gusty, reaching gale force for a time in coastal parts of the west and north, but gradually tending to moderate overnight.
Sunday weather
Tomorrow, Sunday, will bring a good lot of dry, bright, weather to many parts of the country.
There will be highest temperatures of 8° to 11°, in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southwest winds, stronger along the west coast.
Current indications are that more settled conditions will build over the country later in the week.