Status Yellow wind warning in place for the afternoon

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Ireland until 6:00pm today (Saturday, February 20).

Met Éireann has warned of winds reaching mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, higher in some coastal areas.

There is also a risk of coastal flooding where winds are onshore.

There will be outbreaks of rain this afternoon, which will be heavy at times.

Tonight there will be some heavy showers in western parts, but apart from a few isolated showers, it will be mainly dry elsewhere with some clear spells.

South to southwest winds will pick up mostly fresh to strong and gusty, reaching gale force for a time in coastal parts of the west and north, but gradually tending to moderate overnight.

Sunday weather

Tomorrow, Sunday, will bring a good lot of dry, bright, weather to many parts of the country.

However, a scattering of showers in western parts in the morning will spread further eastwards through the day, and some will be heavy.

There will be highest temperatures of 8° to 11°, in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southwest winds, stronger along the west coast.

After a brief respite, it is expected to become very wet and windy again on Monday night and Tuesday. There will be a growing flood risk as rain will likely persist in parts of the south and east through Wednesday also.