The Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) set out under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is an opportunity for pedigree breeders to put their best foot forward.

This is what Kevin McDermott told attendees at one of Sheep Ireland’s regional meetings on Wednesday (November 30).

As part of the scheme, applicants will be required to carry out the genotyped ram action at least once during the first three years of the scheme.

Taking questions from the floor, Kevin said that the SIS is set to see farmers walk into yards across the country looking for a ram that meets the criteria that is set out in the scheme.

This will give pedigree breeders the opportunity to showcase the work they have put into breeding quality rams and the benefits these rams can bring to flocks across the country.

Advertisement

“This is our chance to get new customers and retain them. This will also allow you as breeders to show these potential customers what you are doing compared to flocks not recording data,” McDermott said.

“And hopefully, by showcasing the work you are doing, you will be able to retain these customers long after this scheme comes to an end.

“In saying that, we aren’t naive; we know 100% of flocks participating in the scheme aren’t going to continuously buy star-rated rams after the scheme ends.

“But if we can get a percentage of them to change their minds over the next five years, that’s going to have a positive knock-on effect for the entire sheep industry.

“It’s all about building that momentum and building on that demand for star-rated rams.”