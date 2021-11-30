Silver Hill Duck achieved a clean sweep in the Meat-Game Category at this year’s Irish Quality Food Awards, taking home gold, silver and bronze medals.

Not only that, but the Monaghan-based company also scooped the main award of the night, Supplier of the Year.

These recent wins for the Emyvale duck producer follow on from earlier successes this year at the Great Taste and Blas na hÉireann Awards.

The awards were announced at a virtual ceremony recently with all products going through a rigorous judging process with a panel of 200 independent judges evaluating each product.

The judges praised Silver Hill Duck’s evolution over the last year and the company’s strong ambition for future growth, despite obvious global challenges.

Commenting, Silver Hill managing director, Micheál Briody said:

“To win Supplier of the Year while navigating through Covid-19, Brexit, supply chain crises, commodity inflation and the avian flu threat might be the most fulfilling award we have ever won.

“Ultimately, we can only be judged by our customers and Supplier of the Year is a true reflection and a fitting testimonial to the brilliant work being done every day by all of our team,” he said.

In September, Silver Hill Duck was awarded nine gold stars across six of their products.