Hogget prices as the week has progressed have remained steady in some factories while prices, on the other hand, have weakened in some cases from the start of the week.

Base prices continue to range from €5.90-6.00/kg; however, there has been some downward movement with one western-based plant pulling 5c/kg off its price for today (Thursday, January 9) from €5.95/kg earlier in the week to €5.90/kg today.

At the start of the week, some factories had wiped 5-10c/kg off their base prices for hoggets and this further downward movement is another blow to producers ready to market hoggets.

Elsewhere, Kildare Chilling continues its quote of €6.00/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus for hoggets – but did pull 10c/kg off it base last week for hoggets.

While Irish Country Meats also is holding firm at a base of €5.90/kg plus a QA bonus of 20c/kg for today but it had knocked 5c/kg off its base earlier in the week.

The base quotes on offer today are leaving prices for QA hoggets at €6.05-6.10/kg currently.

Prices at the top end of the market are remaining at the €6.20-6.30/kg mark in general with deals 5-10c/kg above this being secured by producers particularly where larger numbers are on hand.

The ewe trade remains steady as it did earlier in the week on the other hand. Base quotes remain at €3.00-3.20/kg with top prices hitting €3.50-3.60/kg.