Factories are looking to take the heat out of the sheep trade this week, with meat processing plants looking to keep their cards close to their chests once again – as quotes come very hard to come by.

Quotes in some plants have slipped 5-20c/kg from late last week, with buying for Eid al-Adha at an its end, having been a driver in prices rising over the past two weeks.

Quotes for today (Tuesday, July 20) are ranging from €6.10-6.15/kg – which is back up to 20c/kg from late last week. Although, quotes are only from some meat processing plants.

Top prices on Monday for lambs appeared to range from €6.40-6.50/kg – which was again back from reported prices of up to €6.70-6.75/kg towards the tail end of last week.

The ewe trade appears to be unchanged, with factories continuing to quote €3.30/kg for ewes, with some factories also throwing in a 10c/kg quality assured (QA) bonus.

Top prices for ewes continue to range from €3.30-3.50/kg – going by what Agriland has heard.

‘Lamb prices back 10-20c/kg’

Giving an update on the sheep trade at present, sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), Sean McNamara said that factories have moved to ease prices from late last week by 10-20c/kg.

He added: “The trade is back slightly, but overall is steady enough. Prices are back you could say 10-20c/kg, with top prices coming into €6.40-6.50/kg.

“Factories are still eager for supplies but are not prepared to pay the high prices we saw last week.

“The ewe trade is much the same, with prices at the €3.30-3.40/kg mark.”

Sean added that farmers with nice ewe lambs should head for the mart with them, as there is a strong farmer demand for quality ewe lambs with the intention of breeding them.

Factory quotes

LAMB QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: No quote;

ICM: 610c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Kepak Athleague: No quote.

CAST EWE QUOTES: