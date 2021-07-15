Lamb prices since the start of week have pushed on once again, as demand for the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival, which kicks off on July 19, continues to push on.

Factories have been busy since the tail end of last week in a bid to tie down numbers for the festival, and this has continued on right through the week and, looks to be the case into early next week.

Base quotes for lambs for today (Thursday, July 15) range from €6.20/kg up to €6.40/kg.

Top prices for lambs, reportedly, have been coming in at €6.65-6.75/kg. With the general run of prices ranging from €6.35/kg up to €6.75/kg.

For farmers who have lambs ready to go, it’s not too late yet, with processors saying that they could still be busy next Monday and Tuesday – depending on demand.

The ewe trade remains unchanged, with base quotes at the €3.30/kg mark. Top prices stretch from €3.40/kg up to as high as €3.60/kg.

‘Eid al-Adha driving increased prices’

Speaking to Agriland about the sheep trade at present, Sean McNamara of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) said: “Demand stemming from the upcoming Eid al-Adha is driving the trade at present.

“Factories are hungry for supplies and have had to raise prices to tie down numbers.

“Prices have pushed on from the start of the week from €6.50/kg up to €6.65-6.75/kg now.

“The ewe trade is unchanged, with many at the top end of the market moving at €3.40-3.50/kg.”

Factory quotes

LAMB QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: 640c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

ICM: 630c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Kepak Athleague: No quote.

CAST EWE QUOTES: