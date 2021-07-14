Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey has welcomed the European Commission’s new plan to tackle climate change, but said it “must include practical solutions, proper engagement and proper funding”.

Today (Wednesday, July 14) the commission unveiled a package of proposals to make the EU’s climate, energy, land use, transport and taxation policies “fit for reducing net greenhouse gas [GHG] emissions by at least 55% by 2030”, compared to 1990 levels.

The Midlands-North West MEP described the overall package as “challenging” for Ireland, as some of the targets included are “more ambitious” than contained in the government’s Ag Climatise strategy.

Commenting on the land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) regulation, which deals with emissions from agriculture and forestry, he said:

“We need to ensure that there is accurate accounting for non-C02 agricultural emissions, in particular methane, as well as recognising the major part ‘effectively managed commercial forestry’ can play as a carbon sink.”

Markey, a member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee, has been acting as a shadow rapporteur on a report on methane which is currently going through the parliamentary process.

“There are innovative technologies to help reduce methane emissions which could play a major part in addressing the challenges facing agriculture. It is an area which needs to be pursued further,” he continued.

Markey said he is looking forward to seeing details of the imminent EU Forest Strategy this week, which has been delayed as part of the EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ package of climate measures.

“Significant concerns have been raised in recent weeks that the Forest Strategy was failing to take into account the carbon sequestration potential of commercial forestry, where timber is used in a sustainable way,” he added.

“I am hopeful that these considerations have been taken on board and we will get a balanced outcome on Friday.”

In conclusion, the MEP said: “The vast majority of people are committing to addressing the serious challenges posed by climate change. The question is: what is the most effective and practical way to realise this ambition?”