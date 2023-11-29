Taking a look at recent sheep sales at marts in the west of Ireland, the demand for finished and heavy lambs continues to be the trend.

As prices from the factories reduced this week, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) sheep chair, Sean McNamara urged farmers to carefully consider where they sell their lambs.

“Anyone with good, fit lambs, head to the mart,” he added, as spring lamb prices there are continuing to be more favourable for sheep farmers at marts.

Ennis Mart

A sheep sale held at Ennis Mart on Monday, November 27, saw a good sized sale, with 575 sheep for sale on the day.

A “much more lively” trade was reported for lambs, which saw a top price of €163 which was an increase of between €5 to €8 on the week.

There was “no great change” in the cull ewe trade, as they were making between €1.10 to €1.50/kg at the sale.

Sample lamb prices

Six lambs weighing 55kg sold for €163/head;

11 weighing 52kg sold for €161/head;

14 at 51.5kgs fetched €160/head;

20 lambs weighing 50kgs sold for €156/head;

14 that weighed 49kgs made €145/head;

Six weighing 46kgs made €139/head;

12 that weighed 45.5kgs sold for €137/head.

Store lamb prices

10 store lambs weighing 38kgs sold for €120/head;

13 weighing 41kgs fetched €115/head;

Five weighing 37kgs sold for €103/head;

Six weighing 34kgs made €83/head.

Ballinasloe Mart

Last week at Ballinasloe Cooperative Livestock Mart in Co. Galway, a sheep sale was held on Thursday, November 23, that saw lambs fetch top prices of €154.

Sample prices for lambs ranged from €106 to €154, while hogget prices had an average price per head of €121 up to €128.

Ewes reached an average price per head of €74, while stag ewe prices were between €97 and €148, and ram sales saw an average price per head of €266.

Roscommon Mart

A sheep sale held on Wednesday, November 22, at Roscommon Mart in Co. Roscommon, saw a similar number of sheep on sale compared to the previous week.

Top prices for finished lambs stood at €152, the highest price reached for a stag ewe was €142, and cast ewe prices ranged from €20 to €142.

Finished lamb prices

54.6kg lambs made €152;

53.7kgs lambs sold for €150;

49.2kgs lambs made €146;

Lambs weighing 48kgs made €144;

A 49.7kg sold for €142;

A 46.3kg lamb made €140.

Store lamb prices