Sheep marts: Store lamb trade leading the way, as factory-fit lamb prices peak at €95/head

Mart managers across the country are reporting a steady trade across all sheep classes, with the demand for store lambs on the rise.

However, the same cannot be said for factory-fit lambs, with prices back €1.00-2.00/head again this week; prices for these lots are ranging from €90/head up to €95/head.

Over the past week, good-quality ewe lambs were a lively trade, with prices ranging from €100/head up to €140/head for lambs weighing between 46kg and 51kg.

Furthermore, lighter store lambs were a lively trade, with prices ranging from €68/head up to €85/head.

Tuam Mart

Tuam Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Tuesday last, October 1. There was a good trade for hoggets and breeding ewes, according to the mart manager, Marian Devane.

There was an active trade for ewe and wether lambs, with prices ranging from €48/head up to €142/head. Furthermore, cast ewes made up to €115/head.

Moreover, breeding ewes made up to €238/head, with hoggets achieving a top price of €238/head.

Sample lamb prices: 53.5kg: €142/head;

52kg: €135/head;

52.5kg: €100/head;

49kg: €95/head.

Blessington Mart

Some 3,458 sheep were on offer at Blessington Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Tuesday last, October 1.

There was a good trade for all types of ewe and store lambs; however, prices for factory-fit lambs were back on last week, according to the mart manager, John Doyle.

Cheviot ewe lambs made from €80/head up to €140/head. Furthermore, store lambs over 35kg sold from between €70/head and €84/head.

Moreover, factory-fit lambs made from €86/head up to €95/head.

Sample lamb prices: 15 Suffolk cross ewe lambs: 41kg – €115/head;

20 Suffolk cross ewe lambs: 41.5kg – €122/head;

Seven Cheviot ewe lambs: 48kg – €145/head;

18 Suffolk cross ewe lambs: 43kg – €107/head;

19 Suffolk cross ewe lambs: 40.5kg – €116/head;

18 Suffolk cross ewe lambs: 42.5kg – €116/head.

Raphoe Mart

There was a large entry of sheep on offer at Raphoe Mart on Monday last, September 30.

There was a brisk trade throughout all sheep classes, according to the mart manager, Anne Harkin.

Furthermore, heavy ewes sold from €50/head up to €120/head.

Lambs sold at: 28-33kg: €60-70/head;

33-38kg: €70-80/head;

38-43kg: €81-90/head;

43-53kg: €90-100/head. Ewe lambs sold at: Advertisement 51kg: €104/head;

48kg: €111/head;

51kg: €117/head.

Dowra Mart

A slightly smaller number of sheep were presented at Dowra Mart’s weekly sale on Friday last, October 4.

Store lambs and good-quality ewe lambs were met with a strong trade, with plenty of buyers for these lots, according to the mart manager, Patsy Smyth.

Furthermore, the best of the ewe lambs made from €80/head up to €95/head.

The good-quality store lambs made from between €70/head and €82/head. Moreover, lighter pens of stores made from between €45/head and €65/head.

Factory-fit lambs were back €2.00-3.00/head on last week. The best of the hogget ewes made from €140/head to a top price of €170/head.

The heavy cull ewes made from €85/head to a top price of €108/head, with feeding ewes making from €50/head up to €80/head.

Baltinglass Mart

Baltinglass Mart’s weekly sheep sale took place on Saturday last, October 5.

There was a very good trade across all the sheep classes, according to the mart manager, Joe Kinsella.

Furthermore, hoggets made from €140/head up to €175/head, with breeding ewe prices ranging from €108/head up to €150/head. Cast ewes made from €60/head up to €97/head.

A good trade was reported for store lambs; however, factory-fit lamb prices were easier by €1.00-2.00/head. Moreover, rams of all breeds were in plentiful supply and sold for €150/head to a top price of €530/head for a Cheviot ram. Sample lamb prices: 10 lambs weighing 49kg sold for €91/head;

Four lambs weighing 51kg sold for €90/head;

10 lambs weighing 37kg sold for €86/head;

Seven lambs weighing 47kg sold for €85/head;

16 lambs weighing 46kg sold for €85 head. Sample hogget prices: Six hoggets sold for €170/head;

10 hoggets sold for €169/head;

Six hoggets sold for €153/head;

11 hoggets sold for €150/head;

14 hoggets sold for €143/head. Tullow Mart There was a large entry of 2,500 sheep on offer at Tullow Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Wednesday last, October 2. There was a good trade for store lambs; however, heavy lambs struggled to break the €100 mark. Heavy and butcher lambs weighing 48kg made €96/head up to a top price of €105/head. There was a lively trade for hoggets, with prices from €165/head up to €190/head. Furthermore, three and four-year-old ewes made from €130/head up to €150/head. Furthermore, there were over 100 commercial rams on offer. Shearling rams made from €300/head up to €450/head, with good-quality Suffolk, Texel, and Charollais ram prices ranging from €200/head up to €350/head. Sample lamb prices: 28-32kg: €68-77/head;

35-45kg: €75-86/head;

39-44kg: €80-88/head;

45-50kg: €90-95/head.