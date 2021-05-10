A steady to improved trade was seen at sheep marts last week for spring lambs, after seeing prices fall by €5-10/head the previous week.

Hogget prices were also firm across marts, for the few still coming through, although quality is variable and this is apparent in prices paid out for some, while the cull ewe trade was steady overall.

Many mart managers also reported smaller numbers coming forward for sale last week.

Looking at the spring lamb trade at marts last week, heavy lambs over 45kg sold from €150/head up to €170/head, with some marts reporting prices of up to €175/head for 50kg plus lambs.

Lighter lambs in the 40-44kg weight bracket generally traded from €140/head up to €155-157/head on average.

Hogget numbers were the smallest seen at sales this year to date at many marts. Finished hoggets continue to sell from €145/head up to €160/head mark, with prices of up to €170/head still being seen, although in very isolated cases.

Light, store-type hoggets generally sold from €90/head up to €130-140/head. Those selling at the lower end of the scale are generally of poor quality.

The cull ewe trade held much the same last week at sales, with top prices for heavy fleshed ewes topping €160-170/head in general.

However, the general run of prices for those heavy fleshed ewes ranged from €135/head up to €160/head at marts last week.

Slightly lighter ewes around the mid-80kg bracket, over the past week, have been selling from €110/head up to €125/head.

Ewes with lambs at foot remain a good solid trade. Hogget ewes with strong single lambs at foot have been commanding prices of up to €220-235/unit.

Ewes with twin lambs at foot continue to sell to highs of €280-300/unit.

Roscommon Mart

A smaller sale of sheep, roughly 200 head were on offer at Roscommon Mart last Wednesday (May 5).

Spring lambs made up the bulk of the sale and topped out at €160/head, with prices for all types of spring lambs ranging from €130/head up to €160/head.

Hoggets numbers were small, with the mart’s manager, Maura Quigley, stating that hoggets supplies are as good as gone.

In saying that, prices for the few on offer were strong, with prices for finished types ranging from €158/head up to €170/head.

Cull ewes saw an improved trade last week, with prices, similar to the lambs topping €160/head.

In general, prices for those heavy ewes ranged from €135/head up to €150/head.

Lighter ewes sold back to €116/head. Ewes with lambs at foot were a solid trade. Ewes with single lambs at foot made up to €220/unit, while ewes with twin lambs at foot made up to €285/unit.

Sample spring lamb prices:

Seven at 39kg sold for €148/head or €3.79/kg;

Nine at 42.6kg sold for €152/head or €3.56/kg;

12 at 44.8kg sold for €156/head or €3.48/kg;

Five at 46kg sold for €154/head or €3.34/kg;

One at 48kg sold for €156 or €3.25/kg;

Eight at 48.75kg sold for €159/head or €3.26/kg.

Dowra Mart

Terry McGovern of Dowra Mart reported a smaller sale of sheep at last Friday’s sale (May 7).

Although, he noted an improved trade for spring lambs and hoggets, with spring lamb prices hitting €175/head and hoggets making up to €176/head.

Cull ewes were a slightly easier on the other hand, Terry added.

A strong demand was seen for ewes with lambs at foot, with prices topping €358 for three ewes with six lambs at foot.

Sample spring lamb prices:

Eight at 50kg sold for €175/head or €3.50/kg;

10 at 47kg sold for €174/head or €€3.70/kg;

Nine at 46.5kg sold for €171/head or €3.66/kg;

12 at 45kg sold for €169/head or €3.76/kg;

Four at 44kg sold for €163/head or €3.70/kg;

Five at 43kg sold for €158/head or €3.67/kg.

Sample hogget prices:

Five at 72kg sold for €176/head or €2.44/kg;

Four at 55kg sold for €175/head or €3.15/kg;

10 at 54kg sold for €169/head or €3.13/kg;

13 at 50kg sold for €164/head or €3.28/kg;

27 at 49kg sold for €154/head or €3.14/kg;

54 at 47kg sold for €149/head or €3.17/kg.