Marts last week witnessed a drop in lamb prices of €4-8/head on average, with some mart managers going as far as saying prices were back as much as €10/head in cases.

Cuts in factory prices saw factory agents take their foot off the pedal – which resulted in prices falling off. Although, demand remained strong for lambs by factory agents throughout the week.

Heavier lambs didn’t see as big a knock in price compared to factory-type lambs; however, they did witness an easing in price of about €5/head on average at sales.

Prices for butcher-type lambs generally ranged from €150/head up to €160/head, with top prices of €161-165/head seen mainly.

Factory-type lamb prices saw the biggest hit and in the main, ranged from €144/head for 42kg lambs, up to €158/head for 45-46kg lambs.

Store lambs under 40kg, also saw a fall-off in prices at sales last week and sold from €105/head up to €135-138/head on average.

There were practically no hoggets coming through mart, with the exception of ewe hoggets that are fit for breeding.

These types have been selling anywhere from €150/head up to €200/head in general.

A very good cull ewe trade continues to be seen at marts. Fleshed ewes over 90kg continue to sell to highs of €170-180/head. These four 80kg ewes sold for €140/head at Kilkenny Mart last week

In general, well-fleshed ewes continue to trade from €135/head up to €160-165/head, on average.

Numbers of ewes with lambs at foot are getting smaller at sales, although demand for these lots remains strong.

Carnew Mart

David Quinn of Carnew Mart reported a big sale of 1,860 sheep at last Thursday’s (June 3) weekly sale.

Despite the big sale, lamb prices took a knock of €3-5/head on last week, but still, a brisk trade was seen for what lambs were on offer, David added.

Lamb prices topped out at €159/head for 55kg. Heavy cull ewes sold to a high of €183/head while store ewes sold back to €90/head.

Dry ewe hoggets on offer made from €150/head up to €256/head. While lastly, ewes with lambs at foot sold from €170/unit up to €265/unit.

Sample lamb prices:

10 at 55kg sold for €159/head;

29 at 44kg sold for €149/head;

12 at 40kg sold for €142/head;

Eight at 42kg sold for €144/head;

25 at 47kg sold for €151/head;

18 at 38kg sold for €132/head;

17 at 35kg sold for €118/head;

17 at 33kg sold for €110/head;

26 at 39kg sold for €137/head;

18 at 43kg sold for €148/head.

Dowra Mart

A slightly bigger sale of sheep was seen at Dowra Mart last Friday (June 4) with 750 sold.

The mart’s manager, Terry McGovern, said that the trade for spring lambs was slightly back with the general run of prices for lambs ranging from €135/head, up to a top of €160/head.

Hoggets and cull ewes were similar to last week, while ewes with lambs at foot were dearer, with a top call of €310/unit for a pen of nine ewes with 12 lambs, while two sharp-looking crossbred hoggets with two lambs at foot sold for €304/unit.

Sample spring lamb prices:

Seven at 49kg sold for €160/head;

Four at 46.5kg sold for €159/head;

10 at 50kg sold for €159/head;

19 at 46kg sold for €158/head;

Five at 48kg sold for €157/head;

21 at 45.5kg sold for €154/head;

12 at 44kg sold for €145/head;

Eight at 43kg sold for €141/head;

15 at 41.5kg sold for €139/head;

Eight at 40kg sold for €136/head;

Five at 39kg sold for €125/head.