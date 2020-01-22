Sheep marts: Increasing factory prices driving the mart trade

A strong trade for all classes of sheep – especially for hoggets – was reported by mart managers across the country last week.

A number of in-lamb ewes and ewes with lambs at foot are being presented at marts, with prices for these lots making up to €160/head and €230/head respectively.

There is a strong demand for hoggets, with prices for these lots breaking past the €130/head mark. With meat processing facilities increasing their prices, and reports of supplies tightening, factory agents and farmers are battling it out for good-quality stock.

This, in turn, is driving up the prices, with over €105/head being achieved for forward store lambs.

Moreover, the cast ewe trade continues to pick up momentum, with mart managers reporting prices of up to €135/head for heavy ewes.

Baltinglass Mart

Baltinglass Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Saturday last, January 18. There was a strong trade for store lambs weighing between 30kg and 40kg, with prices up €1.00-2.00/head for these lots, according to the mart manager, Tom Coleman.

Prices for cast ewes were stronger by €2.00-4.00/head on last week, with prices ranging from €75/head up to €122/head.

Furthermore, there was a good demand for breeding ewes, with the top price in this section €160/head.

Last Saturday saw the first ewes and lambs at foot presented for sale at Baltinglass Mart, with prices for these lots making up to €200/head.

Sample lamb prices: Two lambs weighing 50kg sold for €120/head;

Three lambs weighing 53kg sold for €118/head;

Six lambs weighing 45kg sold for €110/head;

18 lambs weighing 46kg sold for €110/head;

11 lambs weighing 46kg sold for €106/head.

Raphoe Mart

Raphoe Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Monday last, January 20. There was a large entry of sheep on offer, with an improved trade for hoggets, according to the mart manager, Anne Harkin.

There was a number of ewes and lambs at foot on offer, with these lots making up to €190/head. Moreover, ewes with two lambs at foot sold for up to €270/head.

Similar to recent weeks, there was a strong demand for cast ewes, with prices for these lots ranging from €60/head for lighter lots up to €130/head for heavier types of ewes.

Sample prices: 30-35kg: €75-85/head;

36-40kg: €86-100/head;

40-44kg: €100-110/head;

44-49kg: €110-119/head;

50-56kg: €120-129/head.

Roscommon Mart

There was a small entry of sheep on offer at Roscommon Mart, on Wednesday last, January 15. There was a strong demand for hoggets and cast ewes, with a full clearance, according to the mart manager, Maura Quigley.

Advertisement

The top price on the day was €124/head for a pen of hoggets weighing 57.3kg.

In the cast ewe section, prices for these lots ranged from €60/head up to €110/head.

Sample hogget prices: 64kg: €124/head;

57.3kg €124/head;

49.3kg: €123/head;

47.9kg: €117/head;

48.3kg: €116/head.

Dowra Mart

There was a large entry of 1,220 sheep on offer at Dowra Mart on Saturday last, January 18.

There was a ‘flying trade’ for all classes of sheep on offer, with a strong demand for hoggets, according to the mart manager, Patsy Smyth.

Factory-fit hoggets made from €110/head up to €124.50/head, with good-quality forward stores making from €90/head up to €109.50/head.

There was a special sale of in-lamb ewes on the day, with prices for these lots ranging from €170/head up to €221/head.

The top price on the day was €221/head for a pen of 10 twin-bearing ewes.

Sample factory-fit hogget prices: 25 hoggets weighing 55kg sold for €124.50/head;

22 hoggets weighing 53kg sold for €124/head;

10 hoggets weighing 52kg sold for €123.50/head;

17 hoggets weighing 50kg sold for €121/head;

11 hoggets weighing 48kg sold for €118.50/head.

Carnew Mart

Carnew Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Thursday last, January 16. There was a large sale of over 2,000 sheep on offer, with an excellent demand for all classes, according to the mart manager, David Quinn. Moreover, prices were up €2.00-3.00/head on last week, with a top price of €132/head achieved for a pen of 10 ewe hoggets weighing 57kg. With lamb/hogget supplies tight, strong prices were paid for any factory-fit animals, with 25 wether lambs weighing 48kg making €126.50/head. Furthermore, prices in this section ranged from €110/head up to €130/head. In the cull ewe section, prices for these lots ranged from €78/head for feeding ewes up to €137/head for heavier types. Sample hogget prices: 10 ewe hoggets weighing 57kg sold for €132/head;

22 ewe hoggets weighing 57kg sold for €130/head;

13 wether hoggets weighing 53kg sold for €123/head;

23 hoggets weighing 43kg sold for €107/head;

24 hoggets weighing 44kg sold for €113.50/head.