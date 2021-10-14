Last week’s sheep kill (week ending October 9) saw an increase on the week before – up 1,854 head – figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

Looking at the figures in more detail, for the week ending October 9, 63,577 sheep were processed – which is an increase of 1,854 head from the week before.

The number of lambs slaughtered during the week ending October 9, accumulated to 53,509 head – which is an increase of 1,475 head from the week previous.

Ewe and ram throughput witnessed an increase, totalling 9,964 head – up 813 head – for the week ending October 9.

WEEK-ON-WEEK SHEEP KILL (WEEK ENDING OCTOBER 9):

Hoggets: 101 head (-437 or -81.22%);

Ewes and rams: 9,964 head (+813 or +8.88%);

Spring lambs: 53,509 head (+1,475 or +2.83%);

Total: 63,577 head (+1,854 or +3.00%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 2,081,771 sheep have been processed thus far.

Of that figure, 697,441 have been hoggets, while 1,111,895 have consisted of lambs.

Ewe and ram throughput makes up the rest at 272,314 head.

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2020, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is back 101,709 head.

91,107 fewer hoggets have been processed in comparison to the same period last year and 16,125 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered as well.

However, spring lamb throughput is up on the same period in 2020 by 5,497 head.

YEAR-ON-YEAR SHEEP KILL CHANGES (WEEK ENDING OCTOBER 9):

Hoggets: 697,441 head (-91,107 or -12%);

Spring lambs: 1,111,895 head (+5,497 or +0.08%);

Ewes and rams: 272,314 head (-16,125 or -6%);

Total: 2,081,771 head (-101,709 or -5%).

