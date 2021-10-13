Kerry has today (Wednesday, October 13) announced details of its accelerated sustainability targets to align with the Paris Agreement goal of a limit to global warming of 1.5°.

The company has increased its targets for Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions reduction from 33% to 55% by 2030.

This goal aligns with Kerry’s Beyond the Horizon sustainability strategy, including a target to “halve its food waste and reach over two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030”.

The company has also revised its social sustainability targets with the aim of achieving the “highest levels of inclusion, belonging and engagement with equal gender representation at senior management by 2030”.

The revised targets will require the introduction and acceleration of several initiatives across the company, including:

Moving to 100% renewable electricity within 12 months;

Implementing energy efficiency programmes reducing onsite fuel consumption;

By 2030, emission intensity will be reduced by 30% across the supply chain;

100% of priority raw materials will be responsibly sourced by 2030. The company’s packaging commitments will ensure that by 2025, 100% of all plastic used will be reusable, recyclable or compostable and that virgin plastic use will be reduced by 25%.

Edmond Scanlon, chief executive officer of Kerry said:

Advertisement

“Kerry is committed to not only working to reduce its impact on the environment but also to collaborating with its suppliers and food and beverage companies globally to help support them achieve their sustainability targets.”

He said that Kerry is “working with customers to help them move along the sustainable nutrition spectrum so they too can reduce their carbon emissions, food waste or water usage”.

He added that “the range and complexity of challenges our industry is facing right now is unprecedented”.

Kerry has offices in 31 countries, 149 manufacturing facilities and the company employs 26,000 people across the globe.

Download Our Free App