Net zero by 2050: Kerry Group reveals new sustainability strategy

Kerry Group has unveiled its new sustainability strategy “Beyond the Horizon” along with a new brand identity today (Wednesday, October 7).

This, the group says, is central to Kerry’s growth strategy.

Beyond the Horizon includes ambitious sustainability targets that address key impacts by 2030 in the areas of nutrition and health, emissions, energy, circular economy, raw materials, and social impact.

Reaching over two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030;

Reducing operational emissions by 33% by 2030, reaching net zero before 2050 and reducing emission intensity of the supply chain by 30% by 2030;

Ensuring that all plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025;

Halving food waste by 2030 and diverting all waste from landfill;

Sustainably sourcing all priority raw materials by 2030;

Improving diversity while continuing to foster a healthy and inclusive workplace that reinforces our goal to be the first choice for the best talent. According to the group, these objectives include:

The group said it has developed a framework to track its progress towards achieving its goal of reaching two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions which assesses its entire portfolio against a range of nutritional criteria.

Through the group’s sustainability strategy, Beyond the Horizon, Kerry will enhance and expand its solutions to create better food and beverages with its customers and industry partners.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry Group, said: “Beyond the Horizon, our 2030 sustainability strategy, will help consumers eat better, improve our local communities and reduce the environmental impact, while also meeting both Kerry’s and our customers’ goals.”

Juan Aguiriano, head of sustainability for Kerry Group, said:

“As part of Beyond the Horizon, we are setting science-based climate targets that will see us reduce our emissions across our operations and supply chains as we work towards net zero emissions.

We are supporting a more circular approach on plastics and waste with a target for all plastic packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025 and we will ensure that all our priority raw materials are sustainably sourced by the end of the decade.