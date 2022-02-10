Last week’s sheep kill (week ending February 5) saw an increase of 2,060 head on the previous week, figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

Looking at the figures in more detail, for the week ending February 5, 50,693 sheep were processed – a increase of 2,060 head from the week before.

The increase in throughput was seen from lambs/hoggets from the previous week, with the number of lambs/hoggets slaughtered during the week ending February 5, coming to 46,446 head – an increase of 3,796 head from the week prior.

However, ewe and ram throughput took quite a hit from the previous week, with 1,727 head less slaughtered during the week ending February 5.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending February 5):

Hoggets/lambs: 46,446 head (+3,796 or +8.90%);

Ewes and rams: 6,307 head (-1,727 or -21.49%);

Total: 52,753 head (+2,060 or +4.06%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 249,728 sheep have been processed so far since the turn of the year.

Of that figure, 219,301 have been hoggets/lambs, with the rest being made up of ewes and rams (30,408). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is actually up by over 10,600 head; 10,495 more hoggets/lambs have been processed; and 123 fewer ewes and rams slaughtered as well.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending February 5):