Over 340,000 cattle that originated from Controlled Finishing Units (CFUs) were processed at EU-approved cattle slaughter plants in Ireland in 2021.

The figure marks a growing trend in the number of cattle Irish factories are sourcing from these CFUs – having increased year on year for the past number of years.

The table below shows the number of cattle Irish EU-approved slaughter plants have sourced from CFUs by month, from 2017 to 2021:

Kill numbers at EU-approved slaughter plants originating in Controlled Finishing Units:

20172018201920202021
January20,00024,00028,00025,00025,500
February20,00024,50026,00027,00025,500
March21,50024,50027,00027,00028,500
April19,50026,00029,00020,00028,000
May25,00029,00031,00022,50028,500
June24,50027,50025,50026,50032,000
July19,50024,50026,00026,50030,500
August20,00021,50020,00021,00025,500
September18,50018,50013,00022,00025,500
October20,50023,50021,50024,00027,000
November28,50026,50020,00027,50031,500
December25,50025,00021,50030,00033,000
Total263,000295,000288,500299,000341,000
Source: Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine

Looking at the figures from 2021, we see that supply from CFUs peaked in December last year when 33,000 cattle derived from CFUs were processed by EU-approved slaughter plants.

According to department figures, the total number of bovines processed at Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) slaughter plants in 2021 was 1.69 million, including veal.

When the 341,000 cattle sourced from CFUs are put as a percentage of the total Irish beef kill last year, it equates to just over 20%, or one in every five cattle.

Department definition of cattle feedlot or CFU

According to the Department of Agriculture, under the TB programme, a feedlot herd or CFU is a ‘non-breeding’ unit which disposes of all bovines direct for slaughter.

A feedlot herd must fulfill at least one of the following three criteria:

  • Bovines are permanently housed (never on pasture);
  • There are no adjoining holdings/lands with cattle;
  • Boundaries are walled, double fenced or equivalent to prevent any direct contact with cattle on neighbouring lands/premises/holdings.

Although grass can be included in the diet, the department clearly outlines that if intending to graze, the land must be secured so there can be no contact with other bovine animals on neighbouring farms.

Furthermore, the department has also previously outlined that there must be “no evidence” of the within-herd spread of TB – as such, a feedlot herd “poses minimal risk” of infecting other cattle because of effective isolation from other herds.

