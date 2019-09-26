Senator calls for underpasses to be made TAMS eligible

Senator for the Agricultural Panel, Tim Lombard has suggested the inclusion of underpasses in the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) scheme.

The Fine Gael politician from Co. Cork called for the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, to consider this as an option.

Lombard explained: “The TAMS scheme – which was launched in June 2015 – was a unique scheme that helped farm investment with a very significant budget of over €400 million.”

“There was six priorities listed in the scheme and all have been successful, he remarked.

Lombard noted how factors affecting the industry change over the course of time saying: “Priorities have changed at farm gate since the scheme was launched.”

We have had real change in dairy and the size of our herds and that is why I mention underpasses.

He noted: “Underpasses are a key piece of infrastructure. Now an awful lot of dairy farmers on fragmented holdings need to invest in to ensure they can develop their farm enterprise.

And it is quite a significant investment – a six-figure sum involving planning permission and everything else.”

He noted that with the addition of an underpass, fragmented dairy farms “have the potential to achieve their potential”.

Advertisement

He suggested that after the current scheme runs out, underpasses might be considered as a priority in the TAMS scheme going forward.