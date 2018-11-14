Second Beef Plan farmer meeting in Co. Mayo tonight

The Beef Plan 2018-2025 Group are hosting a farmer meeting at 8:30pm this evening (Wednesday, November 14), in the McWilliam Park Hotel, Claremorris, Co. Mayo. All farmers are invited to attend.

Speaking to AgriLand ahead of the meeting, Eamon Corley, a spokesperson for – and one of the founding members of – the recently formed Beef Plan Group, which is also referred to as the Beef Plan Movement, explained that the movement is “rapidly gaining momentum”.

He said: “I invite all farmers to come to tonight’s meeting to make up your own mind on what we are about.

“It will be an opportunity for the farmer to make familiar with the objectives of the ‘Beef Plan’ and to get themselves onto a contact list. There will also be an opportunity to register.”

He added that before last week’s meeting in Roscommon Mart, the group had around 4,000 members. Today, it stands at 5,700 members.

Corley added that the Irish Limousin Society has also announced it is coming on board with the beef plan.

He added that the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has not decided to back the group “as of yet”.

I have resigned from the IFA; this is our plan and we are going to implement it.

Corley explained that he resigned from the IFA mainly due to time constraints.