Householders are “generally positive” towards new wind and solar farms a new national survey from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has shown.

According to SEAI the results of the survey, published today (Monday, May 15) highlights that overall “there are high levels of support for renewable energy generation from wind and solar farms”.

SEAI surveyed over 1,700 households. More than 1,100 respondents are close to 50 new commercial wind and solar PV projects across all rural Ireland.

The survey forms part of a long-term study by SEAI to evaluate the effects of public policies on people’s attitudes to the energy transition and renewables in Ireland.

SEAI explained that the objective of the survey was to “understand the impacts of these infrastructure projects on people who live in their nearby areas, to inform an equitable and socially sustainable energy transition.”

Commenting on the results of the survey Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan said:

“It tells us that Irish people understand that the future of energy is green energy. It’s clean, it’s secure and it’s more cost effective than the expensive ongoing import of fossil fuels.

“This will build on the public support for renewables and harness the major investment in communities benefits, inclusive community engagement and amenities for recreational access that are changing the public’s relationship with renewable energy infrastructure.”

Survey results

The results show that 73% of respondents who live less than a km away from a Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (RESS) wind project hold positive or very positive attitudes towards wind energy.

A further 59% of respondents feel Ireland has too few wind farms and 78% feel Ireland has too few solar PV farms.

A total of 87% of respondents feel they know at least a little about wind energy. Only 22-28% of respondents in the group feel they know a lot about wind.

Similarly, 80% of respondents feel they know at least a little about solar energy, while 18-24% of people who took part in the survey feel they know a lot about solar.

On average, “careful site location and early engagement with local residents” was what respondents deemed most important during the engagement and the planning process.

“Continued engagement with communities is mission critical to delivering the energy transition, and SEAI are here to support every individual, community, and business in Ireland”, William Walsh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SEAI said.

SEAI have said it intends to plan further studies on the socio-economic impacts of the government’s RESS policy.