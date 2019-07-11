Schuitemaker and Veenhuis ‘merger’ is signed and sealed

Back in April, AgriLand brought you news that machinery manufacturers Schuitemaker and Veenhuis were planning to merge.

The news initially emerged in a report by Dutch outlet/publication Mechaman.nl.

Both companies are based in the Netherlands. Irish readers will most readily associate Veenhuis with the manufacture of slurry tankers and related equipment.

Meanwhile, Schuitemaker is becoming an increasingly well-known brand here in Ireland, primarily due to its self-loading silage wagons.

Now, the merger is reportedly complete. The new (collective) entity will be known as ‘SVgroup‘. Both (individual) brand-names will apparently be maintained, however.

Gerrit de Graaf (pictured below), managing director of Schuitemaker, commented: “We see great added value in the areas of marketing, sales, innovation and production – in the sectors where both companies are active.

“The production facilities and employees of Veenhuis are moving to the Schuitemaker location in Rijssen. All business activities will take place from there.”

Since November 2018, an entity known as Wadinko has owned a chunk of Schuitemaker. It is reported that the families that own each company will remain shareholders in the new merged entity, along with Wadinko.

Schuitemaker, which is based in Rijssen (the Netherlands) employed around 140 people. Veenhuis, which is based in Raalte (also in the Netherlands) is believed to employed around 40 staff. Wadinko, meanwhile, is described as a “regional investment company”.