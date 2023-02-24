There are several exciting job opportunities currently available in the agri-sector including sales positions, which will be attractive to a wide array of skillsets.

Sales advisors

Manufacturer of nutrition and forage products, Agritech is looking for full-time sales advisors to join its fast-paced and innovative team nationwide.

Due to ongoing expansion, responsible, self-motivated, and enthusiastic sales advisors are required in Waterford; South Cork; South Tipperary; Offaly; and Carlow, Kildare and Wicklow.

This is a target and performance-based role where the chosen candidate will be expected to:

Manage and grow Agritech’s existing customer base;

Distribute quality products with ongoing repeat sales;

Develop new skills and knowledge;

Work individually and as part of a larger team.

A qualification relevant to the agri industry, knowledge and interest in agriculture, as well as a full, clean driver’s licence are required.

BIM technician

Based in the village of Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, O’Dwyer Steel is currently recruiting a site BIM technician to operate laser scanning equipment to capture details required for all agricultural projects.

This will involve meeting clients/contractors on site, advising and agreeing various construction details, site surveys and measurements, and communicating all the information back to the drawing office.

Requirements for this position include:

Qualified third-level degree in construction/engineering-related discipline;

Have an interest or background in agriculture and construction;

Experience in 3D modelling/Tekla/Revit/AutoCad an advantage;

Want to work with cutting-edge surveying technology;

An attention to detail and true accuracy.

Projects are mainly located throughout Munster and Leinster regions. A company van will be provided.

Technical sales representative

Agristock is looking to recruit a full-time technical sales representative for North Tipperary, Laois and the surrounding areas.

The ideal candidate for this position is a hard-working individual with good communication skills, who is reliable and can work on their own initiative.

A good knowledge on all aspects of agriculture is required while previous experience selling directly to farmers is an advantage. Full training on all Agristock products will be provided.

A full, clean driver’s licence is essential as an all-expenses-paid company vehicle will be provided. A basic wage and uncapped commission will await the right candidate.

Agricultural consultant

Agri-environmental consultancy, Philip Farrelly & Co has an immediate opportunity for an experienced agricultural consultant to join its agronomy consulting team to support the delivery of projects across the country.

The successful candidate will work on a wide variety of projects including EIAR projects in wind energy, water, drainage, road other large infrastructure sectors from an agronomy aspect.

A strong understanding of Irish agriculture along with a third-level qualification in one or a combination of the following areas is required: Agricultural/environmental science; ecology; soil science or freshwater ecology/hydrology.

The successful candidate will be expected to:

Work as part of the agri-ecology team to deliver project requirements;

Undertake background research, desk studies, fieldwork and impact assessment reporting, design best-practice guidelines and methodologies;

Efficiently manage interactions with project team members and sub-consultants;

Liaise with client representatives to progress projects effectively;

Deliver quality project outputs within set deadlines.

The candidate will be based primarily in our headquarters in Balbriggan, North Co. Dublin.

Retail and office manager

Joseph Walls Limited is inviting applications for the role of Dundalk store manager.

Responsibilities of the role will include the following:

Support and liaise with the directors regarding the daily running of the store;

Work closely with the yard staff to ensure smooth running of logistics;

Ensuring the shop floor runs smoothly and efficiently;

Ensuring an exceptional level of customer service is maintained;

Liaising with sales representatives and suppliers;

All administrative duties related with the above roles;

Supervise and delegate workload to other staff members.

The ideal candidate is a strong leader and team player with a strong interest and experience in retail operations. Agricultural knowledge is an advantage but not necessary.