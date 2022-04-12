Russian-registered vessels are to banned from Irish ports from this Sunday (April 17), the Department of Transport has confirmed.

On April 8, the European Union adopted a fifth package of sanctions against Russia as it continues its invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions, which come into force on Sunday, follow reported atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in Ukraine.

Ban on Russian vessels

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney described the move as “ambitious”.

“We must do what it takes to cut off funding to the Kremlin’s war effort, and to push those close to the regime to use their influence to bring this unjustified, illegal and immoral war to an end.

“The EU will continue its close cooperation with like-minded partners to coordinate on the toughest sanctions. We stand united with Ukraine,” he said.

The latest package includes a ban on Russian-flagged ships landing at EU ports.

In line with the sanctions, the Department of Transport published a Marine Notice yesterday (April 11).

It was sent to all ports, harbour masters, shipowners, agents, shipmasters, local authorities and yachtsmen.

After Saturday (April 16), ships, yachts and recreational craft under the Russian flag will not be allowed access to Irish ports.

The sanctions also apply to any vessel that changed the registration or flag of the vessel from the Russian Federation to another state on or after February 24, 2022 – the day the invasion of Ukraine began.

However, there are some notable exceptions to the ban on Russian-registered vessels including the transport of agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertiliser.

There are also derogations available for the transport of pharmaceutical and medical products; coal; natural gas; oil; titanium; aluminium; copper; nickel; palladium; and iron ore.

Vessels seeking such a derogation to land at an Irish port will have to contact the Department of Transport in advance.