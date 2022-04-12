The spring lamb trade at Kilkenny Mart yesterday (Monday, April 11), was described as disappointing.

The mart’s auctioneer, George Candler said that it was a disapppointing day for spring lamb producers with prices falling back from last week to reach a high of €176/head.

On the other hand, George said that prices for hoggets reached €173/head at Kilkenny Mart, while he said that cull ewes met an excellent demand and sold to a high of €282/head.

Looking at the trade, starting with the spring lambs, prices ranged from €3.35/kg up to €3.80/kg or from €150/head up to €176/head.

Sample spring lamb prices:

10 at 52kg sold for €176/head or €3.38/kg;

14 at 48kg sold for €168/head or €3.50/kg;

10 at 45kg sold for €162/head or €3.60/kg;

Five at 44kg sold for €164/head or €3.73/kg;

10 at 41kg sold for €150/head or €3.66/kg.

Furthermore, George added that hoggets sold from a base of €140/head up to a high of €173/head for a pen of eight hoggets weighing 52kg.

Sample hogget prices:

16 at 62kg sold for €170/head or €2.64/kg;

12 at 58kg sold for €172/head or €2.98/kg;

Seven at 51kg sold for €165/head or €3.24/kg;

10 at 49kg sold for €159/head or €3.24/kg;

10 at 48kg sold for €157/head or €3.27/kg;

10 at 46kg sold for €148/head or €3.22/kg.

Lastly, cull ewes were met with fine demand once again and sold from a base of €100 and made up to €282.