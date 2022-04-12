Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced an increase to the reference costs under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

Increases to costings will range from 5% to 15% across the investment items listed under TAMS.

The changes come after a “full review” by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine of the reference costs in the scheme.

Furthermore, the minister also announced an increase, from €80,000 to €200,000, in the investment ceiling for the Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme (PPIS) under TAMS, which commenced from the opening of tranche 26 of TAMS on Saturday( April 9).

“The continued development of the pigmeat and poultry sectors are a priority for me given the key role these sectors play in the national economic context,” Minister McConalogue said.

He added: “I have brought forward dedicated supports for pig farmers in recent weeks to assist them in the current period of unprecedented challenge arising from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and its impact on feed costs.

“I welcome the increase in the TAMS ceiling as it forms part of the wider package of measures brought forward to support the sector,” the minister continued.

The TAMS programme is one of the success stories to date with €335 million in grant aid paid to farmers for investments on their farms date under the Rural Development Programme.

The minister said he was aware of the current spike in commodity and construction costs, and he noted that this is the third increase to be implemented in costs in the last 3 years.

“I would like to remind all farmers who have completed approved works and have payment claims outstanding in relation to TAMS to submit them to the department’s online system as soon as the works are completed to facilitate the prompt issue of payments,” the minister urged.

The specifications of the PPIS will facilitate farmers in installing higher welfare infrastructure on their farms. Under the provisions of the TAMS programme, grant aid will be available at the rate of 40% of expenditure and 60% for young farmers.

Commenting on these changes, Minister of State for farm safety Martin Heydon added “I am very aware of the current serious difficulties being faced by the pig sector. However, the new investment items will, in tandem with other measures brought forward to assist the sector, enable farmers to plan for recovery from this difficult time.

“Pig farmers may select whichever investment options suit their holding best, either undertaking further upgrading of existing buildings to reduce running costs or providing additional housing for their existing stock,” Minister Heydon added.