The sheep trade is starting the week off on a steady note overall, with no real major movement to report from last week.

The only change has come for spring lambs, with Kildare Chilling increasing its base price for lambs by 20c/kg, to €7.90/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus.

Other than that, it’s as you were for spring lamb quotes from other meat processing plants, with an all in price of €8.00/kg on the table across the board for QA lambs leaving spring lambs trading at and above €8.00/kg.

Top prices continue to range from €8.20-8.30/kg for spring lambs, with reports indicating more is being secured for larger lots in cases.

Furthermore, it’s as you were for hogget quotes as well, with no change coming into the start of this week. Base prices for hoggets range from €7.05-7.20/kg.

Top prices for hoggets continue to range from €7.40-7.50/kg, with again reports indicating deals above this being secured in cases.

The ewe trade, as well, remains much the same. Base prices on offer from factories are ranging from €3.70-3.80/kg, with deals up to €4.00/kg generally being secured.

‘Factories trying to take a hold of the trade again’

Speaking to Agriland, the sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association, Sean McNamara said that factories are trying to take a hold of the trade again.

He said: “Factories are back again trying to talk down the trade and pull prices. However, they haven’t been able to so far, with prices for spring lambs making up to €8.30/kg and hoggets up to €7.50/kg.

“Demand is strong, with factories on the hunt for supplies for Ramadan and in the lead up to Easter and this is being reflected in strong kills in recent weeks.”