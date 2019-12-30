Rural singletons sought for new TV series

Singletons of rural Ireland who are ready to mingle are being sought by Kite Entertainment, the makers of ‘Gogglebox Ireland’ and ‘Ireland’s Got Talent’. The programme makers want to help singletons around the countryside find true love.

“We want to match rural romantics up with potential dates; dates that are willing to swap city life for a more rural way,” said Leah Wallace, casting producer at Kite Entertainment.

She has just started casting for the new dating series for which filming will start in March. “For those living and working in the countryside, finding true love is often a difficult task due to their isolation from the urban dating pool,” Leah said.

“We want to help the hard-working men and women of the agricultural industry and those that are feeling like they are not part of a singles’ social scene to find true love,” she said.

We want to help anyone who has been unlucky in love so far and due to either work commitments or their rural location, have struggled to find a significant other.

“We are looking for all ages to apply, especially those who live in the most rural areas in Ireland, and whether you are looking to date men or women, we want to hear from you. Love is love!

“Behind the scenes we will have a team dedicated to matching our lonely hearts up with potential dates,” said Leah.

We have had a great response so far. We have had a few farmers applying and lots of women who would love to date or even marry a farmer which is great. We have had a good response from people living off some of the islands of Cork and Kerry.

Those interested should email: [email protected]; or call: 087-2301210.

Meanwhile, bachelors aged 40 and over are being encouraged to enter the Westmeath Bachelor competition 2020 as there has been fewer applicants in that age group. The competition and black tie ball is scheduled to take place in the Mullingar Park Hotel on Friday, March 13.