East Derry MLA Claire Sugden has said older people and those living in local rural communities are experiencing “concerning” levels of loneliness.

She has called for an Executive strategy to be developed to deal with the issue – an issue that can lead to mental and physical ill-health.

“Loneliness – in particular among older people and people in rural areas – is, sadly, not a new phenomenon,” said Sugden, who is treasurer of Stormont’s All Party Group for Ageing and Older People.

“Over the past two years, however, the pandemic has exacerbated the isolation and lack of contact experienced by many.

“Older people are more likely to have health conditions that increase the risk posed by coronavirus, meaning many have further limited the extent to which they leave the house or invite guests round to visit.

“Poorly-funded rural transport also means that those who can’t drive are particularly isolated. Community transport schemes do great work in rural communities, but they need increased support, alongside expanded and improved public transport services.”

Marie Curie and Queen’s University Belfast this month completed a research project investigating loneliness across Northern Ireland.

Sugden said the document was a useful tool for understanding the nature and current prevalence of loneliness, as well as providing a basis from which to take action.

Impact of loneliness

“It is well understood that loneliness can significantly impact on a person’s mental health,” Sugden continued.

“But it can also affect a person’s physical health.

“The report highlights the heart-breaking impact of loneliness on people suffering from a terminal or chronic health condition.

“More than 90% said loneliness increased as a result of the pandemic.

“We have an active community sector that is involved in reaching out to those in isolation, but as well as the pandemic having affected many of these services, some people simply aren’t connected with them.

“Identifying and engaging with these people is a vital first step in tackling loneliness.

“Day care centres – themselves deeply impacted by the pandemic – need to be fully re-opened, with efforts made to re-engage with those who previously used them, and to attract more users.

“Companion and befriending services are also a great tool that can be used by health trusts.

“Loneliness is often overlooked or not taken seriously in the big scope of mental and physical well-being.

“The fact is, it’s a serious and concerning issue. But, thankfully, one that every one of us has the tools to tackle,” Sugden concluded.