Rural infrastructure scheme welcomed – but farmer engagement ‘crucial’

The announcement of €8.14 million in funding for strategic projects under the 2018 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme has been welcomed by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

ICSA Rural Development chair Seamus Sherlock lauded the announcement made yesterday (Tuesday, November 20) by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring.

Commenting, Sherlock said: “The ongoing development of a number of very deserving projects has been secured by this announcement today.

“Recreational tourism comprises a very important component in maintaining the fabric of rural Ireland and we commend all the efforts that go into planning and developing these initiatives.

For these projects to succeed consultation with local farmers and landowners affected is crucial. Engagement needs to begin from the very inception of a project and not when decisions have been made.

The rural development representative added a note of caution, reminding of mistakes made previously in such fields.

“Unfortunately, we have learned from bitter experience that a lack of proper engagement with those farmers and landowners impacted can cause problems down the line.

“The aim of the scheme is to provide quality recreational infrastructure for locals and visitors alike – and this can be achieved with all stakeholders included at every step along the way.”

The scheme

The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme is part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development and provides funding for the development of new outdoor recreational infrastructure and the maintenance, enhancement and promotion of existing outdoor recreational infrastructure in Ireland.

A walking/cycle track on a disused railway line between Clifden and Oughterard, Co. Galway;

A new cycle corridor from Lough Key Forest Park to the town of Boyle, Co. Roscommon;

A coastal walking route from Youghal Town Centre to Red Barn in Co. Cork;

The development of an 18ac municipal park in Killeens, Co. Wexford. The projects being supported by today’s announcement include: