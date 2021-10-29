A number of rural-development projects were opened today (Friday, October 29) in Co. Monaghan as part of Our Rural Future, the government’s rural development strategy, which aims to revitalise towns and villages.

These projects, receiving a combined investment of over €5 million through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, include:

Ballybay Food Hub, which will provide workspace to local businesses;

Remote working facilities in Castleblayney;

Multi-million euro regeneration projects being progressed.

Ballybay Food Hub

Ballybay Food Hub has been designed to support Monaghan’s strong food-production industry. The Hub received combined investment of over €400,000, through the LEADER programme and the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

This funding allowed for the refurbishment of nine industrial units into modern food-production facilities.

The hub, which is managed by Enterprising Monaghan, also provides modern office space and meetings rooms.

Speaking at the opening in Ballybay, Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar said:

“This new food hub aims to encourage new entrepreneurs to use food-incubation units to get started on the path to success.”

“This new project shows the potential that food has for job creation and creativity in rural Ireland.”

Minister Humphreys added:

“Everyone here today knows well that a vibrant and sustainable agri-food sector is central to Ireland’s economic wellbeing, as well as to supporting rural communities.

“This county has a record of accomplishment in producing a diverse range of product manufacturing, with family and local inputs in the production process.

“Monaghan is also home to some of the largest food producers in Ireland, and an astonishing 90% of its production is exported.”

Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar and Minister Heather Humphreys at Ballybay Food Hub. Image source: Department of Community and Rural Development Twitter

Moffett Automated Storage

Minister Humphreys and the Tánaiste then went on to visit Moffett Automated Storage in Listroar, Clontibret.

This local, family-run, company designs and manufactures fully integrated, automated warehouse storage systems.

The company has recently been awarded LEADER funding to help them expand and grow their business.

Remote working

The final stop on the itinerary was in Castleblayney where new remote working facilities were opened at the Community Enterprise Centre.

The centre was one of the first of its kind when it opened in in 1987 and has been a valuable resource to the local community.

The centre was recently awarded over €50,000 through the Connected Hubs Fund, which is administered by Minister Humphrey’s department.

Speaking at the opening of the new remote working facilities Minister Humphreys said the hub will be an invaluable resource.

“It will provide workspaces and meeting facilities – all underpinned by first-class connectivity. This hub will enable more people to live and work in the community.”

“It will give people who might have left to pursue careers in our cities the opportunity to come home again and to revitalise the local community.”

The Castleblayney hub is one of over 150 facilities that have joined the National Connected Hubs Network to date, according to the minister.

The Tánaiste said that while remote working won’t suit everyone, it will suit many.

“It cuts down on commuting, means more time at home or in the community, and can help to increase productivity. It can also be a huge boost for rural towns and villages boosting footfall and local spend.”

