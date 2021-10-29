Animal welfare is a prime concern around Halloween, Senator Pippa Hackett said, as she urges people to be conscious of the distress caused by flashing lights and loud noises.

“Firecrackers and bangers are very disturbing for dogs, cats, horses, donkeys and other animals,” the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture said.

“I would advise pet owners to keep their animals indoors where possible. As animal owners, we are duty-bound to keep animals in an environment that does not threaten their welfare, in accordance with the Animal Health and Welfare Act of 2013.”

Minister Hackett acknowledged that Halloween puts “huge pressure” on veterinary clinics and animal rescue centres and organisations.

She added that funding for animal welfare organisations “has doubled since the Green Party entered government, in keeping with the commitment made in the Programme for Government”.

“Furthermore, my department published a new Animal Health and Welfare Strategy, acknowledging that good animal welfare can be best assured where people understand an animal’s physical, behavioural and nutritional needs,” she said.

“The strategy also commits to the establishment of an independently chaired Advisory Council on Companion Animal Welfare, which is more good news for our smaller animals.”

The ISPCA is also reminding the public to be aware of the dangers that Halloween poses to the wellbeing of all animals, and to take extra measures to safeguard the safety of not only domestic pets, but farm animals and wildlife too.

ISPCA chief inspector Conor Dowling said that fireworks cause significant distress for animals “given their heightened senses of hearing and smell”.

“We would ask those considering acquiring or using illegal fireworks to think about the impact it has on others – on the elderly and infirm, on our vital emergency services, and on our pets. And to ask themselves: is it really worth it?” Dowling added.

