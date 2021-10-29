Fine Gael senator, Regina Doherty, has called on the Minister of State for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, to publish the report by the Working Group which was set up to review of the use of peat moss in the horticultural industry.

She said that the Working Group has held 11 constructive meetings to review the use of peat in the horticultural sector.

“An interim report was sent to the minister in May, and now the final report has been completed and is sitting on his desk since October 20, waiting to be published,” senator Doherty said.

‘’The horticultural industry is simply running out of time for a solution to this problem.

“The livelihoods of these growers of fresh Irish fruit, vegetables, flowers, and shrubs and the 17,000 jobs have never been so at risk. We simply cannot kick this can down the road any longer,” the Dublin Fingal senator added. Senator Regina Doherty Image: Facebook

Importation of horticultural peat

Recently, there has been much criticism about the importation of peat for horticulture purposes into the country.

“Every fortnight that this is delayed, another 3,600t of imported peat arrives in Ireland with carbon emissions exploding to five times more than if we were to harvest Irish peat from Irish bogs,” Doherty continued.

“This does not make sense in any person’s language. How can Ireland be a leader in tackling climate change if our policies result in extortionate carbon leakage and termination of an entire industry?

‘’Only a few weeks ago during a debate in the Seanad I scheduled, I met with the many growers outside Leinster House that are begging for a solution,” she said.

Running out of time?

The Fine Gael senator claims that the deadline in which to get the issue resolved is “fast approaching” and the relevant departments along with the Dáil and the Seanad “must play their part”.

Doherty said that it’s imperative in terms of the future of Irish fresh food produce as well as climate and green objectives.

‘’The minister and his department must act immediately and publish this report so we can find a resolution, through legislation, to allow for peat to be harvested for the sole purpose for the Irish horticultural industry, until a sustainable alternative to peat is developed,” she said.

‘’A just solution which will lead to a just transition for our horticultural industry is what we need right now.

“Therefore, publishing this report and acting upon its recommendations must happen without any more delays,” the senator concluded.

