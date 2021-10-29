As part of its continued expansion, Agriland Media is offering a job opportunity, to join the team at its Dublin headquarters.

Following some recent high-profile appointments to the company, Agriland is now hoping to bring on board a full-time junior news reporter.

It’s an exciting opportunity for a graduate or news reporter interested in all things agriculture in Ireland and abroad.

Job opportunity

The right person for the role will be someone who is ambitious and excited about a career in digital media with an interest in agricultural and rural affairs.

They must be have a relevant qualification from a third level institution and some experience is preferable.

The future is digital and this role will offer candidates the opportunity to further their career in a fast-paced, innovative industry, while being at the heart of breaking news.

Anyone interested in pursuing this opportunity can send a cover letter and C.V to the following email address: [email protected].

Advertisement

Internship programme

Meanwhile, earlier this year Agriland Media opened its internship programme for the 2022 year.

Recently the company announced the creation of new jobs follows a €1 million investment in the rebrand and major upgrade of the Agriland platform and commercial offering.

With in excess of 3.5 million article reads each month, Agriland’s timely and relevant news and information is sourced by an experienced and dedicated team of journalists and specialist writers.

As part of Agriland Media’s effort to support the focus on agricultural journalism, internships across various departments within the media group are open for applications.

Previously, interns have been placed in the editorial, video, creative or commercial departments where they got practical on-the-job experience and training from a dedicated, experienced and award-winning team.

Criteria for internship programme

Applicants wishing to apply for an internship with Agriland Media must meet certain requirements such as:

Currently be enrolled in a third level course relating to the media/agri industries e.g. journalism; communications; agricultural science; digital marketing, etc;

Have recently graduated from a third level course relating to the media or agri industries.

How to apply

Anyone wishing to apply for an internship opportunity can do so by submitting a CV and cover letter to the following email address: [email protected] with ‘internship’ in the subject line.

Download Our Free App