Agriland Media has opened its internship programme for the 2021/2022 year.

The company, based in west Dublin, has been experiencing a period of growth and expansion and has been adding to its workforce.

Recently the company announced the creation of new jobs follows a €1 million investment in the rebrand and major upgrade of the Agriland platform and commercial offering.

The latest recruitment drive by Ireland’s largest agricultural news publisher, will bring the staff headcount to more than 40.

With in excess of 3.5 million articles read each month, our timely and relevant news and information is sourced by an experienced and dedicated team of journalists and specialist writers.

Internship programme

As part of Agriland Media’s effort to support the focus on agricultural journalism, internships across various departments within the media group have now opened for applications.

Previously, interns have been placed in the editorial, video, creative or commercial departments where they got practical on-the-job experience and training from a dedicated, experienced and award-winning team.

Agriland Media prides itself on giving interns and students the opportunity to excel within the digital industry with a view to securing future employment opportunities.

Criteria for internship programme

Applicants wishing to apply for an internship with Agriland Media must meet certain requirements such as:

Currently be enrolled in a third level course relating to the media/agri industries e.g. journalism; communications; agricultural science; digital marketing, etc;

Have recently graduated from a third level course relating to the media or agri industries.

How to apply

Anyone wishing to apply for an internship opportunity can do so by submitting a CV and cover letter to the following email address: [email protected] with ‘internship’ in the subject line.

Editor of Agriland, Stella Meehan said: “At Agriland, we feel very strongly about nurturing and mentoring those who are trying to get a foothold in the industry, to give them the practical experience they need to get started.

“Journalism, and in particular agricultural journalism, has never been more important as we come to appreciate more and more the importance of the agricultural industry in keeping the world fed during a global pandemic.

“We also recognise that the future is digital, and want to educate and mentor the next cohort of media professionals, so that they feel confident that they have secured the necessary skills to take their career to the next level.”

Vacant role

Apart from the internship programme, Agriland Media is also currently recruiting for an account manager in the commercial department.

The Agriland Media sales team is responsible for building and maintaining client relationships, ranging from government bodies and large international concerns, to small agricultural enterprises.

To apply for this exciting role, click here.