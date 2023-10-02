The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is hosting a number of events for Irish Road Safety Week which takes place from today (Monday, October 2) until Sunday, October 8.

Today is Tyre Safety Day, and in association with An Garda Siochána, the Irish Tyre Industry Association members around Ireland are offering all motorists a free tyre pressure check and thread depth inspection during Irish Road Safety Week.

Drivers can visit any ITIA dealer nationwide for a free inspection.

A recent survey, by Continental Tyres for Tyre Safety Day shows that 71% of car owners are not checking their tyres regularly.

Defective tyres can be a contributing factor in fatal or serious road collisions according to the RSA. Based on the analysis of road collision reports, the RSA estimates that defective tyres could be a contributory factor in as many as 14 deaths each year.

On Wednesday, October 4, the RSA will hold its annual conference, which will look at the theme of serious injuries and will feature speakers who will share best practices in addressing this issue.

The afternoon session will feature a panel discussion with international experts on e-scooters, to learn from their policies and experiences.

National Child Safety Day on Friday, October 6 will see the RSA launch its child casualties report, while the day provides an opportunity for pre-schoolers to get involved in road safety.

The RSA will be distributing packs, with over 40,000 high visibility vests, to pre-schools nationwide, in time for National Child Safety Day.

Road safety events

The RSA will bring StreetSmart to schools in Kerry, which is designed for children aged between four and 12 and aims to bring road safety to life in a fun way for young school children.

It uses a mat and props which incorporate typical street scenes, and will visit Scoil Iosagain in Ballybunion, and Scoil Breac Cluain in Annascaul, Co. Kerry this week.

The Shuttle is an interactive unit where students can enjoy interactive, educational road safety experiences and it will visit two schools in Kildare, Curragh Community College and Kildare Town Community School.

The RSA’s annual ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety Awards’ are back and nominations are now open for 2023.

Now in their 14th year, the awards will recognise and honour the contribution made by individuals, groups and communities from all over Ireland in reducing serious injuries and deaths on our roads.

Entrants will be recognised for making Ireland’s roads safer and for their contribution to Ireland’s journey toward Vision Zero – zero road deaths and serious injuries by 2050.

Motorway safety

On Irish Road Safety Week, the RSA is reminding road users of the rules of the road when driving on Ireland’s motorway network.

The maximum speed limit on a motorway is 120km/h unless:

There are signs indicating another speed limit;

If you are driving a vehicle that is subject to a lower speed limit such as a bus (100km/h) or truck (90km/h), or if you are towing a trailer, caravan or horse/cattle box (80km/h).

Road users are reminded that it is an offence to stop on the hard shoulder of a motorway unless it is an emergency.

If this occurs, you should call for help using your mobile phone or one of the emergency roadside phones, and wait at a safe place, behind the crash barrier.

Additionally, under no circumstances should anyone ever walk or cycle on a motorway.