The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned that weather conditions are set to cause hazardous driving conditions tomorrow morning (Friday, March 10), particularly during the hours of 6:00a.m and 10:00a.m.

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice for the entire country and will remain in place until midday tomorrow, while the Status Orange warning that is already in place will end at midnight.

The RSA has said that these conditions will disrupt travel and that the public should note that the busy morning rush may give rise to particularly hazardous conditions.

“Local conditions will vary across the country and the public should consider those. Any travel arrangements should be planned carefully in advance of setting out,” it stated.

It also called on all road users, including those who may be driving trucks, tractors or heavy machinery to slow down and be aware of the dangers posed by poor visibility during periods of falling sleet and snow.

These risks are considerably higher on untreated roads, as well as narrow, rural laneways.

Some of the advice issued by the authority includes carrying out checks on all of your vehicle’s lights, topping up screen wash and carrying antifreeze.

Motorists should also check that their spare wheel is in good condition and is fully inflated, while those whose vehicles have an inflation repair kit instead, should familiarise themselves with using it.

RSA advice for pedestrians

The RSA has also issued advice for pedestrians on how they can take care tomorrow.

It said that they should be aware of the potential of slips and falls in icy conditions “particularly on untreated roads and footpaths”. It also reminded walkers to stay on the right-hand side of the road, moving towards traffic, if there are no footpaths.

High vis vests or reflective clothing should be worn and pedestrians should also consider carrying a torch if conditions are particularly bad.