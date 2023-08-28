Both crop rotation and diversification are at the heart of the new Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC) 7 measures, according to Teagasc.

Speaking on the latest Tillage Edge podcast, tillage specialist Ciaran Collins said: “Farmers have become well used to the issues relating to diversification over the past number of years.

“However, the new GAEC 7 measures also bring new thinking to bear, where crop rotation is concerned.

“We have a had an exemption from the new diversification requirements this year, so as farmers start to plan ahead for the 2024 harvest, all the measures covered by GAEC 7 will come into force.”

In brief, farmers with an arable area comprising a minimum of 10ha and extending to 30ha must establish at least two arable crops.

The main crop cannot account for more than 75% of the available area.

For arable areas that extend beyond 30ha, farmers need to establish at least three crops.

Again, the main crop cannot account for more than 75% of the area available with crops one and two accounting for an area no greater than 90% of the available area.

“Farmers will be reasonably familiar with this two- and three-crop rule. It’s important to highlight the fact that the rules relate to crop and not crop species,” Collins added.

“So winter and spring barley are different crops, as are winter and spring oats.”

Diversification in GAEC

Significantly, the Teagasc representative advised tillage farmers to look beyond the detail of the GAEC measures and gauge the benefits that a diversified crop range can bring to all tillage farming businesses.

“This is particularly the case during a difficult harvest, as has been the case in 2023,” Collins continued.

“Total reliance on one crop can maximise the difficulties encountered by growers, whereas growing a range of crops can help spread the opportunity of getting the harvest completed when weather conditions actually permit.

“Crop diversification is inherently a good thing.”

Crop rotation

Within GAEC 7, crop rotation is dealt with on a land parcel basis.

Teagasc’s Shay Phelan addressed this point: “Every arable parcel of land identified in the country must have a different crop growing in it between now and 2026.

“There has been a degree of confusion at farm level, regarding the implementation of this requirement in tandem with the crop diversification considerations.

“Unlike the new diversification measures, there was no derogation for the crop rotation measures in 2023. So the clock here is already ticking,” he added.

According to Phelan, three years of spring barley (2023-2025) followed by winter barley that is harvested in 2026 would meet the new crop rotation measures.

The inclusion of a break crop, such as oilseed rape or beans, in any of the four qualifying years would also meet the new criteria.