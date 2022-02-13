Retailers of Irish agricultural produce within Ireland “must prove” that they have listened to Irish farmers by engaging with their suppliers on prices paid to producers, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said.

Tim Cullinan, the association’s president, was speaking yesterday (Saturday, February 12) after he led IFA delegations to meet with management of a number of retailers in recent days.

The IFA says the meaning of these meetings was to “highlight the severe loss-making situation for many farmers due to escalating costs”.

“Poultry and pig farmers, along with many horticulture growers, are at crisis point. Without an immediate increase in returns, these sectors cannot continue without casualties.”

The association says that it told retail management that “using food, particularly from sectors under such severe financial strain, in cut-price promotions is very damaging and ultimately undermines the value of what farmers produce”.

The IFA met with representatives from Tesco, SuperValu, Centra and Lidl in the last week.

According to the farmer organisation, these retailers “committed to engaging directly with their suppliers of Irish chicken, eggs, pork and bacon – along with fruit and vegetables growers – that they deal with”.

“These important players in the retail sector have a vital role. They must now prove to farmers that they have not only listened, but that they will follow through on these engagements with suppliers and ensure that farmers’ costs are covered and they can afford to stay in business.”

Cullinan said the IFA would “work with any retailer” to try and find solutions, arguing that negotiations across the table “were always the best way to achieve this”.

Advertisement

He noted that “not all retailers” have been as open to speaking with the IFA, saying they “must not be found wanting when it comes to recognising the pressure farmers are under”.

Also speaking yesterday, IFA poultry chairperson Nigel Sweetman and IFA pigs chairperson Roy Gallie both highlighted the role of government, saying its “inaction” on retail legislation has left the farmer without any power in the food chain.

“The retail grocery market in Ireland is dominated by five major retailers, controlling 90% of the market. Unless we have robust regulation of these retailers, we will see more and more farmers going to the wall,” the two IFA chairs said in a joint statement.