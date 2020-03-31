‘Responsibility with marts to produce Standard Operating Procedure’ – ALM

Welcoming the announcement that marts are to reopen with restrictions, Associated Livestock Marts said that responsibility is now with each mart to produce their Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

This morning, Tuesday, March 31, the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine announced that marts – which closed a week ago – will be allowed marts to facilitate the trade and movement of livestock under strict guidelines.

In a statement ALM said: “It is very important that we continue to do everything possible to control the spread of Covid-19 virus, but in turn marts have always played a pivotal role in the food chain.

The recognition of this by Minister Creed and the Department of Agriculture has allowed the mart industry to once again play its part in bringing stability to a sector in turmoil with stock to be traded.

“Marts have and will continue to present a structure where both payment and ability to deliver correct movement information to competent authorities is foremost to our business.

“We have seen the establishment of many forms of trading in recent times, but the mart industry is tried and tested and will continue to pride itself on the ability to serve farmers with above mention foundations foremost to our practice,” the association stated this morning.

Standard Operating Procedure

ALM said that responsibility is now with each mart to produce their SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) outlining how they will put in practice their assembly and live weight facilities.

This SOP when agreed with the local veterinary office will be the framework to delivering this vital service to the farmers.

“We are awaiting the guidelines in written form the department later this morning and from which we will create our SOP.

The statement concluded by adding that: “The safety of all patrons to the mart is foremost and it is imperative that all involved follow the direction as outlined in the individual SOP of each mart.”