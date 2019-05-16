Renewed appeal for info on farmyard cattle raid

Police have made a renewed appeal for information on cattle which were stolen from a farmyard in Co. Armagh in recent months.

Making the appeal, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in Armagh gave details on the incident, which took place in February.

In a statement on social media, local members of the PSNI said: “Folks, we need your help with the report of cattle theft we’re investigating.

Some time between 7:00pm on Wednesday February 20, and 8:00am on Thursday, February 21, it was reported that a number of cattle were stolen from a farmyard on Granemore Road in Tassagh including a female red Limousine and two black and white Belgian Blues.

Acknowledging the length of time since the incident, the PSNI made a renewed appeal asking if anyone who was in the area during the time of the theft saw “lorries in the area being driven suspiciously”.

Advertisement

“Do you know anything about the theft? And to any farmers, have you been offered cattle similar to those reported stolen for sale in suspicious circumstances?” the statement said.

“If you can help us, or have information you think might help our investigation please, pick up the phone and call us on 101, quoting reference number 233 21/2/19.”